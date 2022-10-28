Tender submission  extended again due to low bidding

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 27: The deadline for submission of tenders for construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port has been extended again due low response from bidders.

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said that the deadline for submission and opening of tenders was extended to November 28 and the last date for Roads and Highways Department component to November 15.

The CPA and R & H D extended the deadline twice.

The previous last date for both the components was October 26. CPA sources said that construction of Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the country's first ever deep sea port was expected to begin early next year.

The two part deep sea port construction would cost over Tk 11,000 crores, they said. The CPA part would cost about Tk 4,000 crore while the RHD part -Tk 7,000 crore.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port would be constructed with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). CPA sources said that 1,225 acres of land had been acquired at Moheshkhali for the deep sea port.

The project envisages a coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond for the power plant. CPA sources said that JICA will extend over $500 million as credit for the deep sea port.

Mother vessels with 16 metre draft will be able to berth in the deep sea port. Now ships with nine metre draft can berth in the Chattogram Port.

Container vessels with 2,000 TEUs of container can berth in the port now. The deep sea port would provide berthing for vessels carrying 8,000 twenty-feet equivalent units (TEUs) of containers. The construction of 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the deep sea port has been completed, said officials. Widening the channel by another 100 metres is in progress, they said.

After widening the channel it would facilitate ships carrying 80,000 tonnes of cargo to enter and leave the port. The deep sea port is designed to look like Japan's Kashima Port, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors.

The first phase of the deep-sea port is expected to be completed by mid 2026. In March 2020, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project.

Out of the total cost of Tk 17,777.16 crore, the government would provide Tk 2,671.15 crore from domestic sources, Tk 2,213.24 crore would be provided by the CPA and JICA would provide Tk 12,892.76 crore as credit.

















