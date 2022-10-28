All 8 bodies of sailors of sunken ship recovered

CHATTOGRAM Oct 26: Bodies of all 8 sailors of the ship that sunk in cyclone Sitrang have been recovered after 4 more bodies were found on Thursday by the fire service divers.

On Thursday bodies of four more workers have been recovered from the sand-laden ship that sank off the coast of Chattogram's Mirsarai in the wake of Sitrang. All eight people aboard the vessel are now confirmed dead.

Three of the bodies were pulled out of the sunken ship on Wednesday morning, while the other was recovered late at night, according to Officer-in-Charge Kabir Hussain of Mirsarai Police Station.

However, the authorities were only able to identify three of the victims as Abul Bashar, Tarek and Shaheen Alam. As all eight missing workers have now been traced, the search and rescue efforts have now been called off.

OC Kabir Hussain said the incident took place near the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar west of Abu Torab Bazar at around 10:00pm on Monday, as the Cyclone Sitrang lashed the coast with deadly force and heavy rains.

There were 9 sailors on the ship. One of them swam ashore but the rest 8 sailors stayed on the ship.














