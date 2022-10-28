BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Bengal Commercial Bank Vice Chairman and President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam (CIP) along with Managing Director and CEO Tarik Morshed, Anwara Upazila Parishad Chairman Towhidul Hoq Chowdhury, bank officials and guests inaugurating its Anwara Branch at Chaturi, Chattogram on Thursday. So far, the Bank has opened 12 Branches. It has plan to open Hasnabad Branch in South Keraniganj and Dhanmondi Branch very soon, said the official. photo: BankEastern Bank Ltd (EBL) DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar and Bproperty Commercial and Area Operations Director Anik Simanto signing an agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, EBL will offer Home Loan to customers who will purchase property through Bproperty.com. photo: Bank