Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:23 AM
Home Business

My Emirates Pass returns with amazing discounts in UAE

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Emirates has announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass. Starting from1st November 2022 to 31st March 2023, My Emirates Winter Pass enables customers to get more from their trip with exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE. The pass is just the Emirates boarding pass along with a valid identification of a passenger travelling to Dubai
Using the pass travellers will be able to enjoy fantastic discounts at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, throughout Dubai and the UAE, says a press release.
 In addition, Emirates passengers can also enjoy a complimentary ticket to Tour Dubai's one hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of Dubai's historic district from a traditional dhow boat. The offer does not require pre-booking for single entry and remains valid until November 30, 2022.
There is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this winter season whether it's catching up on major sports events such as the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and DP World Tour golf events, or festive celebrations this December. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.
Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays office in Bangladesh. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.
Members of Emirates' loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.
Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.
Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates 21 flights per week from Dhaka to Dubai.


