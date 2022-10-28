Banks must pay import bills in time to retain forex trade licence: BB

Commercial banks will lose their licence to trade foreign exchanges if they do not pay import bills in time, the Bangladesh Bank has warned.

The central bank in a notice on Wednesday also threatened action against officials whose negligence may lead to the failure to pay the bills.

It said banks appeared to be neglecting their duty of paying the bills, which caused disorder in foreign trade.

The notice mentioned previously issued circulars reminding the banks of the liability to pay the import bills within six months, or 180 days. The period was extended to 270 days during the coronavirus pandemic.

To save dollars and keep the supply normal, the central bank on Jul 21 increased to one year the period of payment of import bills for raw materials and agricultural products.

-bdnews24.com







