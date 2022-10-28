Video
Stocks rise for 3rd consecutive day on buying

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the third consecutive day on Thursday as investors continued to buy prospective shares including lucrative IT scripts, resulting in forward movement of indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX of the prime bourse DSE gained 33.64 points or 0.53 per cent to 6,377. The Shariah-based index DSES added 9.45 points or 0.67 per cent to 1,402 and the blue-chip index DS30 increased 16.65 points or 0.74 per cent to 2,265.
The DSE turnover stood at Tk 1,094 crore. Of the issues traded, 73 advanced, 59 declined, and 219 remained unchanged.
On Thursday, Sonali paper came to the top of the trading in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The company's shares have been traded worth Tk 126.46 crore.
Beximco Limited is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 64.47 crore. Orion Pharma came to the third place in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 51.80 crore.
Other companies on the top list of transactions include Intraco CNG, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Sinobangla, Eastern Housing, Paper Processing, Monospool Paper and KDS Accessories.
Other top gainers on the DSE include Aftab Auto 10.15 per cent, Senakalyan Insurance 9.94 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 9.93 per cent, Navana Pharma 9.89 per cent, Navana CNG 9.70 per cent, Information Services 8.54 Per cent, Beacon Pharma rose by 8.18 per cent, Unique Hotel by 7.98 per cent and Index Agro by 7.62 per cent.
Other top decliners on the DSE were Aramit Ltd 6.57 per cent, BD Lamps 6.50 per cent, Apex Foods 6.49 per cent, ACI Formulas 5.58 per cent, Gemini Sea Foods 5.42 per cent, Eastern Cables 5.28 per cent. Per cent, gold fiber fell by 5.17 per cent, BD welding by 4.92 per cent and paper tech by 4.79 per cent.
The overall price index CASPI on the CSE increased by 101 points at the end of the trading at the port city bourse. Shares worth Tk 22.66 crore were traded in the market. Fifty-two of the 244 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 43 decreased and the price of 149 remained unchanged.


