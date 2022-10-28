TotalEnergies’s superprofit renews windfall tax debate

PARIS, Oct 27: TotalEnergies said Thursday surging global oil and gas prices helped it post a massive jump in profits in the third quarter as France is riven over taxing windfall profits of energy companies.

Net profits at the French company soared 43 percent from the same period last year to $6.6 billion, with record performances for its natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities.

The firm has now earned $17.3 billion over the first nine months of the year, more than the $16 billion in profits it posted last year.

Total's bumper earnings may add fuel to the raging debate over what the French call superprofits by energy firms due to the spike in prices thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

France's opposition wants to impose a windfall tax to help fund measures to protect consumers from energy price hikes, but President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his opposition to such a measure in a prime-time television appearance on Wednesday evening.

TotalEnergies, which has been plagued by strikes in France that have led to petrol shortages at pumps, announced it would pay its workers a bonus.

"In this favorable environment, taking into account income and production taxes of $26 billion worldwide, the company is implementing a balanced value-sharing policy with an exceptional one-month-salary bonus in 2022 to all its employees worldwide," it said in a statement. -AFP









