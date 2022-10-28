BSEC signs MoU with UAE securities regulator

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to create opportunities for dual listing, bond issue, joint subscription and commodities exchange.

The MoU was signed at the SCA Building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday local time. Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam signed the MoU on behalf of BSEC. And It was signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi from the UAE side.

By signing this memorandum of understanding, opportunities for dual listing, bond issue, joint subscription and commodity exchange will be created in the capital markets of both countries, BSEC hopes.

Apart from this, mutual communication will increase, which will play a helpful role in law-making, skill development and training of manpower working in the capital market, new products and services in the capital market, etc.

BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said in a statement that SCA is a regulatory body in the United Arab Emirates, which regulates the securities and commodities market in the emirate. The primary function of the organization is to ensure the orderly development of a fair and efficient securities and commodities market.

It is also said the development took place following the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE from March 8 to 12 this year.

A meeting of SCA was held with BSEC during that visit. The capital markets and investment possibilities and opportunities of both countries were discussed as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding between BSEC and SCA agreed. In view of this, the MoU has been signed, the statement said.









