Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSEC signs MoU with UAE securities regulator

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to create opportunities for dual listing, bond issue, joint subscription and commodities exchange.
The MoU was signed at the SCA Building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday local time. Chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam signed the MoU on behalf of BSEC. And It was signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi from the UAE side.
By signing this memorandum of understanding, opportunities for dual listing, bond issue, joint subscription and commodity exchange will be created in the capital markets of both countries, BSEC hopes.
Apart from this, mutual communication will increase, which will play a helpful role in law-making, skill development and training of manpower working in the capital market, new products and services in the capital market, etc.
BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said in a statement that SCA is a regulatory body in the United Arab Emirates, which regulates the securities and commodities market in the emirate. The primary function of the organization is to ensure the orderly development of a fair and efficient securities and commodities market.
It is also said the development took place following the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE from March 8 to 12 this year.
A meeting of SCA was held with BSEC during that visit. The capital markets and investment possibilities and opportunities of both countries were discussed as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding between BSEC and SCA agreed. In view of this, the MoU has been signed, the statement said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ECB poised for bumper rate hike despite recession gloom
My Emirates Pass returns with amazing discounts in UAE
Banks must pay import bills in time to retain forex trade licence: BB
Stocks rise for 3rd consecutive day on buying
Business Event
TotalEnergies’s superprofit renews windfall tax debate
BSEC signs MoU with UAE securities regulator


Latest News
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Europe sees fastest pace of rate hikes since euro launched
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft