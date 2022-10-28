Video
3-day US trade show kicks off in city

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (4th from left), Director General of the US Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman (3rd from left and US ambassador Peter Haas (2nd from left) cut a ribbon to open a US trade show in Dhaka on Thursday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi opened the 28th US trade show in the city on Thursday attended by huge number of visitors and local and US business organizations which opened stalls to showcase their products and marketing opportunities.
US ambassador Peter Haas and Director General of the US Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman attended the opening of the 3-day event as special guest. The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) organized the event at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city.  
Munshi in his opening statement of the fair said the USA is Bangladesh's major commercial and development partner and we have many opportunities for US trade and investment here which we should exploit.
He said the country's foreign trade with the United States is steadily increasing with ready-made garments on the top of the list. Despite the ongoing global instability, the United States is the single largest market for Bangladesh's garment exports, he said.
He said Bangladesh is now the second largest exporter of garments in the world market. Apart from apparels, Bangladesh is exporting frozen food, leather and IT products to USA. Besides, the USA is the largest IT outsourcing market.
In the last fiscal year 2021-2022, Bangladesh exported goods worth about $10.41 billion. Most of Bangladesh's total imports come from the United States. At present, the amount of this import is about 3 billion US dollars.
Imported products include aeroplanes, cotton, wheat, soybean oil and ICT products. Bangladesh has huge investment potential in energy, infrastructure construction, development of communication system, agro business, ICT, education, tourism.
The government has announced several facilities for foreign direct investment. US investors will benefit more if they invest in Bangladesh, he said and invited the US investors to benefit from it.
Visiting US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Market and Director General of US Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman spoke as a special guest in the event.
AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed and US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas also spoke among others. Over 40 business stalls have opened display outlets showcasing over 100 products including machineries, ICT products and education facilities.







