Up to Tk 5,000 bonus for receiving SWAP sales proceeds via Nagad

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Nagad and re-commerce brand SWAP have made a special offer for the customers to increase the excitement of the ongoing T20 World Cup cricket.
Under a new campaign titled 'Nagad deal-e beshi laav' (a deal with Nagad guarantees higher profit), the customers will get up to BDT 5,000 bonus for receiving the proceeds of sales of old stuff to SWAP through the Nagad app.
The offer will remain valid until November 30, 2022. The customers will be entitled to 13 percent or a maximum of Tk 5,000 bonus in addition to the price of the goods if they receive the amount via Nagad account.
As per the offer, the customers will be able to sell from home their old stuff such as mobile phone sets, laptop computer, tablet, and some other products.
The Nagad customers will also be able to benefit from the offer more than once upon fulfillment of its conditions. However, the customers must keep their Nagad accounts active for availing of the offer.
It may be mentioned that SWAP will bear the liabilities of all information relating to the offer, goods, and relevant services. Nagad will just act as a payment service provider. And any decision relating to the offer shall remain under the jurisdiction of Nagad and its decision will be considered final.


