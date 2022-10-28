Mongla Port sees huge activity as Padma Bridge opens

KHULNA, Oct 27- Amid import control and inflation in economy, the Mongla Port, country's second largest Sea Port sees huge export-import in last three and half months in the current fiscal years (FY), up by double in 2021-22 FY, after inauguration of Padma Bridge.

Huge fertilizers, wheat, raw materials of cement industry, coal, cars import has increased while fisheries including shrimp, crabs, garments, jute goods, fruits, vegetables, ceramics', electrical wire, mud tally, betel-nut and others product export has increased, said an MPA official to OBSERVER on Thursday.

Besides, huge machineries, equipments, raw materials of some mega projects including Ruppur nuclear power plant, Rampal power plant, metro rail, Bangabandhu and Khanjahan Ali Railway Bridge has been unloaded through the Port in last four months,

According to Mongla Custom House, a total of 40.48 lakh tons commodities have been exported and imported from July 1 to October 16 in current 2022-23 FY.

In the same time in 2021-22 FY, a total of 22.88 lakh commodities have been exported and import through the port.

Imported items including raw materials of cement industry, LPG, coal, fertilizer, wheat and raw materials of different government's mega projects are the top of list.

Talking to OBSERVER, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, said today that ships arrival have enhanced after inauguration of the Padma Bridge and the government have taken many initiatives to enhance capability of Mongla port.

"The MPA sees the record ships due to intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, special direction of Shipping Ministry, cooperation by Mongla Port Users and hard work by the employees of the organization," he said.

MPA , Customs officials told OBSERVER, the Mongla Sea Port sees huge import activities than export due to government are importing huge machineries and raw materials for countries different mega project and costing of import have curb after inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Sayed Zahid Hossain, President of Shipping Agents Association said, navigation is necessary in front of the Port Jetty to arrive more ships.

"Due to regular siltation and lacking of coming container carrying ships through Mongla channel, maximum foreign ships are anchoring at the Chittagong Port," he added.















