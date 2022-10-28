Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Arab-Israeli banker talks up Saudi market at investor forum

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

RIYADH, Oct 27: The head of an Israeli bank appeared at a Saudi investor forum Thursday and hailed "amazing" opportunities in the kingdom, a sign of the business world's interest in seeing diplomatic ties between the former enemies.
Samer Haj-Yehia, the Arab-Israeli chairman of Bank Leumi since 2019, was addressing the Future Investment Initiative, a three-day conference held in the Saudi capital and often referred to as "Davos in the Desert".
"The opportunities are amazing and the fintech industry in particular is on the rise," he said during a panel discussion.
"You see the economy is very healthy, unlike other economies around the world, and the prospects for the future are very positive," he added, highlighting strong access to capital in oil-rich Saudi and the young population's adoption of "very advanced mobile technology".
His comments follow rampant speculation about future bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which US officials stoked ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Jeddah in July.
Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel and did not join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords that saw the Jewish state establish ties with two of the kingdom's neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Several Israeli journalists who hold foreign passports were able to visit Saudi Arabia both before and during Biden's tour of the Middle East.
The Saudi civil aviation authority announced during that trip that it was lifting overflight restrictions on "all carriers", paving the way for Israeli planes to use Saudi airspace.
But the Saudi foreign minister later said the move had "nothing to do" with Israel and was "not in any way a precursor to any further steps" towards normalisation.
Riyadh has repeatedly said it would stick to the decades-old Arab League position of not establishing official ties with Israel until the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ECB poised for bumper rate hike despite recession gloom
My Emirates Pass returns with amazing discounts in UAE
Banks must pay import bills in time to retain forex trade licence: BB
Stocks rise for 3rd consecutive day on buying
Business Event
TotalEnergies’s superprofit renews windfall tax debate
BSEC signs MoU with UAE securities regulator


Latest News
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Europe sees fastest pace of rate hikes since euro launched
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft