200 customers to win Tk 2000  each on bKash cricket quiz

On the occasion of T20 World Cup, bKash brings the opportunity for cricket fans to win cash prizes by playing quiz.

Every day, 2000 bKash customers participating in the quiz can get 50 Taka daily prize each by answering 3 simple cricket related questions correctly and making a transaction from bKash app during the campaign period, says a press release.

Besides, at the end of the campaign, 200 participants can win 2000 Takamega prize. Customers can participate in this quiz competition from bKash app till 13th November, says a press release.

To participate in the quiz, customers have to visit:https://quiz.bkash.com/. They need to start by entering bKash account number. They can also access this link by tapping on 'bKash Quiz' icon from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app. Terms and conditions are included in the 'Quiz Rules' icon of the quiz platform.

To get 50 Taka daily prize, customer has to answer all the questions correctly as quickly as possible and they also need to make a transaction from any of these services from bKash app during the campaign: pay bill, send money, cash out, mobile recharge, payment and card to bKash.

Customers can participate in the quiz as many times as they wish and a participant can win the daily prize only once. At the end of the campaign, the top 200 participants giving the correct answers in the fastest time will be selected for the mega prize of 2000 Taka each. To win the mega prize, a custome

Customer must win the daily prize once and also make any three transactions through bKash app during the campaign period: pay bill, send money, cash out, mobile recharge, and cash in/card to bKash.







