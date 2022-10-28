Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

200 customers to win Tk 2000  each on bKash cricket quiz

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

On the occasion of T20 World Cup, bKash brings the opportunity for cricket fans to win cash prizes by playing quiz.
Every day, 2000 bKash customers participating in the quiz can get 50 Taka daily prize each by answering 3 simple cricket related questions correctly and making a transaction from bKash app during the campaign period, says a press release.
Besides, at the end of the campaign, 200 participants can win 2000 Takamega prize. Customers can participate in this quiz competition from bKash app till 13th November, says a press release.
To participate in the quiz, customers have to visit:https://quiz.bkash.com/. They need to start by entering bKash account number. They can also access this link by tapping on 'bKash Quiz' icon from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app. Terms and conditions are included in the 'Quiz Rules' icon of the quiz platform.
To get 50 Taka daily prize, customer has to answer all the questions correctly as quickly as possible and they also need to make a transaction from any of these services from bKash app during the campaign: pay bill, send money, cash out, mobile recharge, payment and card to bKash.
Customers can participate in the quiz as many times as they wish and a participant can win the daily prize only once. At the end of the campaign, the top 200 participants giving the correct answers in the fastest time will be selected for the mega prize of 2000 Taka each. To win the mega prize, a custome
Customer must win the daily prize once and also make any three transactions through bKash app during the campaign period: pay bill, send money, cash out, mobile recharge, and cash in/card to bKash.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ECB poised for bumper rate hike despite recession gloom
My Emirates Pass returns with amazing discounts in UAE
Banks must pay import bills in time to retain forex trade licence: BB
Stocks rise for 3rd consecutive day on buying
Business Event
TotalEnergies’s superprofit renews windfall tax debate
BSEC signs MoU with UAE securities regulator


Latest News
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Europe sees fastest pace of rate hikes since euro launched
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft