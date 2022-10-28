

DBH to introduce Shariah-based financing

The approval was given at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company held recently by using a digital platform with its Chairman, Nasir A Choudhury in the chair. The meeting was attended by its directors; Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Md. Mujibur Rahman, Moin Uddin Ahmed, M. Anisul Haque, FCMA, Anisur Rahman, Rahseda K. Choudhury, Maj. Gen. Syeed Ahmed (Rtd.), Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, as well as the general shareholders.

In his speech, the chairman of the company Nasir A Choudhury welcomed the general shareholders and hoped that by conducting shariah-compliant financing, the company will be in a better position to cater to the need of mass customers.

The Managing Director & CEO, Nasimul Baten thanked all the stakeholders including shareholders for their support and hoped it will continue in the future also.







