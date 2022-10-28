Video
JHRML announces 12.50pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

JHRML announces 12.50pc cash dividend

JHRML announces 12.50pc cash dividend

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd (board of directors has recommended and announced 12.50 per cent cash dividend for 2021-2022 at its 124th board meeting held in the city on Tuesday, says a press release.
JHRML Chairman Abdur Razzak presided over the meeting.
Managing Director Suraiya Akhter Rina, Nominated Director Md. Mohiuddin Ahmed, Independent Director. Hemayet Hossain, Chief Financial Officer of JMI Group Jahangir Alam, Chief Financial Officer of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited Subas Chandra Vanik and Company Secretary Md. Safikur Rahman are also present there.
The medical device and component manufacturer reported earnings per share of Tk 3.25 for 2021-22, against Tk 2.50 in 2020-21.
The company's net asset value per share rose to Tk 38.84 from Tk 31.49 and the net operating cash flow per share increased to Tk 4.26 from Tk 3.04 during the period, according to a press release.


