Shahriyar Ahsan joins Pioneer Insurance as CEO



Shahriyar Ahsan

Prior to joining Pioneer Insurance Company, Syed Shahriyar Ahsan served as the Managing Director and CEO of Sadharan Bima Corporation for 06 (six) years, the only state-owned non-life insurance and re-insurance corporation in Bangladesh.

Previously, he has also served as the Chief Executive Office in different Non-Life Insurance Companies for 16 (sixteen) years.

He has developed strong professional bondage with overseas re-insurers and brokers.













