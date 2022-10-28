Video
Energy price to fall next year, but to stay above recent average: World Bank

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

World Bank report released on Wednesday said since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, energy prices have been quite volatile but are now expected to decline. After surging by about 60 percent in 2022, energy prices are projected to decline 11 percent in 2023.
Despite this moderation, energy prices next year will still be 75 percent above their average over the past five years.
It further said shrinking value of currencies of most developing economies is driving up food and fuel prices in ways that could deepen the food and energy crises that many of them already face.
 In U.S. dollar terms, the prices of most commodities have declined from their recent peaks amid concerns of an impending global recession, the report said. From the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 through the end of last month, the price of Brent crude oil in U.S. dollars fell nearly 6 percent.
Yet, because of currency depreciations, almost 60 percent of oil-importing emerging-market and developing economies saw an increase in domestic-currency oil prices during this period. Nearly 90 percent of these economies also saw a larger increase in wheat prices in local-currency terms compared to the rise in U.S. dollars.
 Elevated prices of energy commodities that serve as inputs to agricultural production have been driving up food prices. During the first three quarters of 2022, food-price inflation in South Asia averaged more than 20 percent.  
 The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $92 a barrel in 2023-well above the five-year average of $60 a barrel. Both natural gas and coal prices are projected to ease in 2023 from record highs in 2022.
However, by 2024, Australian coal and U.S. natural-gas prices are still expected to be double their average over the past five years, while European natural gas prices could be nearly four times higher. Coal production is projected to significantly increase as several major exporters boost output, putting climate-change goals at risk.
Agricultural prices are expected to decline 5 percent next year. Wheat prices in the third quarter of 2022 fell nearly 20 percent but remain 24percent higher than a year ago. The decline in agricultural prices in 2023 reflects a better-than-projected global wheat crop, stable supplies in the rice market, and the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine.
Metal prices are projected to decline 15 percent in 2023, largely because of weaker global growth and concerns about a slowdown in China.
Energy markets face significant supply concerns as worries about the availability of energy during the upcoming winter will intensify in Europe. Higher-than-expected energy prices could feed through to non-energy prices, especially food, prolonging challenges associated with food insecurity.
A sharper slowdown in global growth also presents a key risk, especially for crude oil and metals prices.
Concerns about a possible global recession next year have already contributed to a sharp decline in copper and aluminum prices.
Prices will likely remain volatile as the energy transition unfolds and demand shifts from fossil fuels to renewables, which will benefit some metal producers. Metal exporters can make the most of the resulting opportunities for growth over the medium term while limiting the impact of price volatility by ensuring they have well-designed fiscal and monetary policy frameworks, the report highlights.


