BB launches exit policy for sick non-textile firms

Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:21 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday announced the exit policy for adjusting non-performing loans (NPL) of sick non-textile business companies, identified and recommended by the industries ministry and out of the control of owners.
The central bank issued a circular in this regard on the day, saying that loans worth more than Tk 50 lakh would enjoy the facility.
The interested firms must pay 2.5 per cent of their principal amount of loans in cash as down payment to banks concerned to enjoy the facility under the exit policy.
If any enterprise agrees to sell the permanent assets to settle the repayment claim, it can deposit the NPL amount at a time or on a tenure basis in three years.
However, for both cases if any firm fails to settle the NPL claim, the facilities will be withdrawn for such a company. Until the claim is repaid, the amount should be counted as classified loans of the bank.
The amount of the down payment should be without interest based on bank-client relation if the bank board of directors offers such repayment facility.
Defaulting enterprises must have to apply to banks following deposit of 2.5 per cent of the outstanding NPL as down payment within 90 days to enjoy the opportunity. And banks concerned must take action against such applications within 45 days.
If the parties, including bank, client and buyer, agree to sell the assets to settle the claim of loan payment, it can be done on a mutual agreement.
Banks and clients must sign an agreement to pause the legal action of the cases, but if a defaulter fails to fulfill the conditions of the agreement, legal action will resume automatically against such enterprises, the circular said.


