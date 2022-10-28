NBR announces November as Tax Service Month

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has declared November as the 'Tax Service Month' in a bid to facilitate the taxpayers in submitting their returns as well as availing various tax related services.

Like the Income Tax Fair, the taxpayers would be able to enjoy various tax related services throughout the month at different taxes zones.

According to a press release of the NBR, various services will be provided to the taxpayers like the Income Tax Fair at the taxes zones from November 1 to November 30 in the wake of global COVID-19 situation. -BSS















