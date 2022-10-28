Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks spend 73pc CSR fund in disaster mgmt in Jan-June period: BB

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Business Correspondent

Banks spent 73.33 per cent or Tk 461.5 crore of their total corporate social responsibility expenditure in disaster management in January-June period of 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.
The total CSR spending by banks in the period was Tk 629.4 crore. Of them banks spent the highest, Tk 461.5 crore, in disaster management, Tk 80.01 crore in education and Tk 50.02 crore in health service and Tk 13.66 crore in sports and cultural activities in the period.
Most portion of the expenditure in disaster management was provided to Prime Minister's relief fund as donation, according to BB data. Banks spent Tk 134 crore in January-June 2021 and Tk 132.23 crore in July-December 2021 in disaster management.
Of the total expenditure, 73.33 per cent was spent in disaster management due to floods in various districts, especially in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
Moreover, some fund was allocated as food and relief among flood-affected people while some fund was used in distributing blankets among the poor and cold-hit people in the country's north.
The total spending by the banks increased to Tk 629.4 crore in the January-June period of 2022 against Tk 461.42 crore spent in the first half of 2021. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited disbursed the highest amount of Tk 202.19 crore, in the period under consideration.
The Bangladesh Bank report shows Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, Citizens Bank, Community Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Unnoion Bank and National Bank of Pakistan did not spend any CSR fund in this period.
CSR expenditure of Bangladesh Development Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Habib Bank and Woori Bank was very minimal in this period. The state-run banks spent Tk 9.88 crore and eight out of nine foreign banks spent only Tk 9.57 crore in January-June period.
Out of 43 private commercial banks, 39 banks spent  a total of Tk 609.85 crore, which is 96.9 per cent of the total CSR expenditure.
CSR spending by non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) also increased slightly to Tk 4.36 crore in the January-June period of 2022 against their spending of Tk 3.13 crore in the same period of the previous year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
ECB poised for bumper rate hike despite recession gloom
My Emirates Pass returns with amazing discounts in UAE
Banks must pay import bills in time to retain forex trade licence: BB
Stocks rise for 3rd consecutive day on buying
Business Event
TotalEnergies’s superprofit renews windfall tax debate
BSEC signs MoU with UAE securities regulator


Latest News
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Europe sees fastest pace of rate hikes since euro launched
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft