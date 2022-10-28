Banks spend 73pc CSR fund in disaster mgmt in Jan-June period: BB

Banks spent 73.33 per cent or Tk 461.5 crore of their total corporate social responsibility expenditure in disaster management in January-June period of 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.

The total CSR spending by banks in the period was Tk 629.4 crore. Of them banks spent the highest, Tk 461.5 crore, in disaster management, Tk 80.01 crore in education and Tk 50.02 crore in health service and Tk 13.66 crore in sports and cultural activities in the period.

Most portion of the expenditure in disaster management was provided to Prime Minister's relief fund as donation, according to BB data. Banks spent Tk 134 crore in January-June 2021 and Tk 132.23 crore in July-December 2021 in disaster management.

Of the total expenditure, 73.33 per cent was spent in disaster management due to floods in various districts, especially in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Moreover, some fund was allocated as food and relief among flood-affected people while some fund was used in distributing blankets among the poor and cold-hit people in the country's north.

The total spending by the banks increased to Tk 629.4 crore in the January-June period of 2022 against Tk 461.42 crore spent in the first half of 2021. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited disbursed the highest amount of Tk 202.19 crore, in the period under consideration.

The Bangladesh Bank report shows Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, Citizens Bank, Community Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Unnoion Bank and National Bank of Pakistan did not spend any CSR fund in this period.

CSR expenditure of Bangladesh Development Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Habib Bank and Woori Bank was very minimal in this period. The state-run banks spent Tk 9.88 crore and eight out of nine foreign banks spent only Tk 9.57 crore in January-June period.

Out of 43 private commercial banks, 39 banks spent a total of Tk 609.85 crore, which is 96.9 per cent of the total CSR expenditure.

CSR spending by non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) also increased slightly to Tk 4.36 crore in the January-June period of 2022 against their spending of Tk 3.13 crore in the same period of the previous year.







