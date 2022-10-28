ADB approves $250m to boost resilience in BD coastal towns

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved $250 million in financing to strengthen climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh's coastal towns are exposed to a range of climate and disaster risks, which are expected to increase with climate change. ADB's assistance supports the government's Delta Plan 2100 and Eighth Five-Year Plan to address climate risks in order to steer urban development in resilient directions, and help the country achieve its commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals," said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for South Asia Laxmi Sharma in a statement.

"This project will improve climate and disaster resilience in 22 coastal towns by enhancing municipal infrastructure and services that are critical for resilience building, strengthening adaptive capacities, and raising awareness."

The ADB financing includes $246 million in regular and concessional loans and a $4 million grant from the Asian Development Fund. The Government of Bangladesh will contribute $60 million.

The project will develop infrastructure for building climate resilience in coastal towns, including infrastructure to improve urban flood risk management such as stormwater drainage, nature-based solutions, water body restoration, and integrated waste management. Cyclone shelters with early warning systems will be established, taking into account the needs of the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities. Bridges, culverts, and roads with stormwater drainage will be constructed and rehabilitated.

A comprehensive set of interventions in six project towns will be implemented to help vulnerable households, especially poor women, cope with climate shocks and develop livelihood resilience. These include climate risk assessment for diversifying livelihoods, household skills and resources mapping, enterprise and employment matching, and provision of livelihood training.

The project will strengthen the knowledge and capacity of the Local Government Engineering Department and the project towns in managing climate and disaster resilience. They will be trained on nature-based and green solutions, gender equality and social inclusion-responsive climate and disaster risk sensitive master planning, and information technology-based remote monitoring to inform risk-based urban development plans and develop mitigation measures. The project will also enhance public awareness to prepare for future emergencies and crises.

