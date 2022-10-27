Bangladesh very good strategic partner of China: Ambassador Li

China considers Bangladesh, a "very good strategic partner" and that his country will continue to improve the ties between the two countries, Li Jiming, Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka said on Wednesday.

"Aggressive monetary policies adopted by some Western central banks have yet to curtailed their domestic inflation, but are draining out forex reserves ofdeveloping countries. Peace and development, the theme of our times, are being challenged unprecedentedly," he said.

Due to this the international supply chain was interrupted, prices of essentials soared. Some countries' decoupling attempts made the scenario even worse. In such a critical time, said the envoy, China, as a faithful friend and reliable strategic partner, has been standing firmly with Bangladesh like always.

"Beyond our cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the two countries have also agreed to explore opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, which is widely believed to have been helpful in Bangladesh's smooth graduation from LDC and in achieving Sustainable Devlopment Goals" he said.

As an economic powerhouse accounting for 18.5 per cent of world economy, China has always been committed to joint development with neighboring countries, including Bangladesh.

"China wants a "peaceful and stable" Bangladesh to continue the pace of development of this country (Bangladesh)," he said adding that any problem, therefore, should be solved in a democratic and peaceful way," he said at the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at Jatiya Press Club.

China does not want to see a heavily armed Bay of Bengal, he said.

During the one and a half hour'talk the envoy dealt with issues related to Rohingya crisis, fiscal situation, Chinese lending to Bangladesh, the Indo Pacific Alliance and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He discussed debt management, global development initiative, trade and investment issues, Bangladesh's concerns over declining foreign currency reserves, energy crisis, the Rohingya repatriation issue, China-India relationship and currency swaps between Bangladesh and China.

Asked to comment on the on future development prospect of Bangladesh, he said that China wants a peaceful and stable Bangladesh for continuing its pace of development, as peace and stability are preconditions of development.

"Any problem, therefore, should be solved in a democratic and peaceful way," he added.

Referring to the recent discussions between the Chinese envoy in Myanmar and Myanmar ministers, Mr Li said that Myanmar showed its sincerity in starting the repatriation.

The Myanmar authorities gave the assurances to start the repatriation after the easing of the conflict in the Rakhine state, he said.

He also made it clear that his country did not believe that the crisis would be resolved without bilateral negotiations.

He suggested to handle the crisis through Asian way, rather than trying the western way.

He also blamed the west for their habit 'to add fuel to flames' in handling any conflicting situation.

Asked why China voted for Myanmar on the issue of Myanmar when its forces oppressed and killed the Myanmar civilians including the Rohingyas, Li Jiming said China does not think that western pressure will help in any way in solving the Myanmar problem.

The value of China's newly signed project contracts in Bangladesh in the first five months of this calendar year hit $1.08 billion, increasing year-on-year by 67.5 per cent.

He said that using Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era, Marxism of the 21st century, the Communist Party of China will concentrate on leading the Chinese people to realise the great national rejuvenation by mid of this century through a Chinese path to modernisation.

"As per foreign relations, China will keep committed to peaceful development and dedicate itself to promoting a human community with shared future. We never seek hegemony or engage in expansionism" Ambassador added.

On the allegations of Chinese debt trap he said that the share of Chinese loan in global debt is around 10 per cent. And the rest of the loans come from multilateral institutions like the World Bank, the IMF and the bilateral loans provided by the rich countries.

So there is no question of falling in Chinese debt trap as its contribution to the global debt is much lower than the others.

He said that Chinese share in Bangladesh's total loan portfolio has not exceeded six per cent which means that Bangladesh was not trapped by Chinese loan.

"There is no Chinese debt trap in Bangladesh. There is no Chinese debt trap globally," said Ambassador Li.

The event was chaired by DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus while DCAB General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.

Asked if China can help Bangladesh in tackling its energy crisis, Li said his country, dependent on energy imports, was facing energy crisis of its own.

"Ever since COVID-19 pandemic broke out, China has been working closely with Bangladesh in epidemic response and post-pandemic recovery. Through timely donation and commercial supply, China facilitated Bangladesh in swiftly beefing up the country's vaccine storage, which greatly reinforced the vaccine efficacy, effectiveness and protection of the country" Li said.

To boost people-to-people exchange in the post-pandemic era, China resumed visa issuance, chartered flights to take the stranded Bangladeshi students back to campuses in China and reset the off-line functioning of Confucius Institutes, he said.

When heavy floods hit the country, China was the first to extend its helping hand, he said, adding, that a recent survey conducted by Dhaka University shows, a majority of Bangladeshi people had a positive impression of China, which manifests a rock-solid foundation of friendship between our two countries and peoples.

Asked about Bangladesh's concerns over declining foreign currency reserves, he said, the problem was created by the Ukraine- Russia war and the sanctions.

Currency swaps between Bangladesh and China and Bangladesh's increasing exports to China and other countries would be the way out, he said.

He said that China shares the same views as Bangladesh on the Ukraine issue and highlighted importance of having dialogue and discussions to resolve problems peacefully.

Li said China "never acts against Muslims in the country" and they have no particular reason to hate or discriminate against any group.

"This is totally fake news (what you see in media on Uyghur). I can tell you with certainty," he said.

Replying to a question he said, "China does not treat India as a strategic rival".

"Even, we don't have any strategic rivalry with India. If we work together, many of the regional problems will be solved," he said.

He also expressed his love for India saying that 'personally I am a fan of India'.

He said he visited India many times and there are similarities in the ways of life and philosophies of the two countries, as well as those of Bangladesh.

"We never view India as a strategic rival or competitor. Personally, I'm a big fan of India. We can work together more closely to solve economic and geopolitical issue," said Ambassador Li and emphasised on following the "Asian Way" of resolving problems.