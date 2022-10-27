BD, Qatar sign MoU to boost defence cooperation

Bangladesh and Qatar on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation in the defence sector.

Lt. Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Prime Minister's Office and Lt. Gen. (Pilot)

Salem Hamad Aqeel Al Nabit, Chief of the Armed Forces of Qatar signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh and Qatar respectively at the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Qatar, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar.













