DU VC pleads to PM for Purbachal land allocation at nominal price

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman wrote to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying the university is yet to achieve basic research and innovation capabilities at par with the modern world, including the construction of state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Pleading over the insufficient land of the university campus, the Vice-Chancellor urged Sheikh Hasina to allot the Purbachal Land for the university with a 'nominal price' or 'book to book transfer'.

In the letter written to the PM on October 2, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the university started its journey in 1921 with 600 acres of land which is currently shrunken to 250 acres.

The letter further said, "In view of these special needs, the RAJUK has issued temporary selection papers for initial allocation of 51.99 acres of land in favor of the Dhaka University in Purbachal New Town Project Area. But due to nonpayment of land price, the RAJUK is not issuing the land allotment certificate."

Seeking Prime Minister's intervention for the final allotment, VC further said the complexity of the matter can be resolved if the said land is allotted in the name of the university at a nominal price or at full price through government book-to-book-transfer.

However, the university authorities have already decided to develop the Purbachal land as Research and Innovation Campus of the university instead of conducting traditional teaching activities.

"Measures will be taken to establish state of the art labs for higher research and innovation in all departments and institutes including science, biology, pharmacy and engineering-related departments, as well as residential opportunities for researchers," said the VC.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman expressed hope that the university will be able to play a fruitful role in improving the quality of education, gaining a high position of the university in the international arena, achieving skills in using the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution and implementing the goals and objectives of Vision-2041 and Delta Plan.











