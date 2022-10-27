Video
Tk 3,700 Crore Scam

ACC will initiate probe against 5 BB deputy governors

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission will initiate investigation against five deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank and others who were reportedly involved in embezzlement of Tk 3,700 crore.
"We are bound to follow the High Court order in accordance with the Constitution. We will conduct inquiry into actions of the five deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank and others, who were reportedly involved in embezzlement of Tk 3,700 crore.  If we get any information regarding the matter, we will take next course of action," ACC commissioner Jahurul Haque told reporters at his office on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court wanted to know from the government what steps it has taken against the persons, including five deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank and others, suspected to have been behind the embezzlement of Tk3,700 crore.
The HC bench asked the      Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Bangladesh Bank to inform it about the steps within October 27.
A HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu came up with the order on a suo muto move following a report published in the Daily Kalbela newspaper on October 17.
According to the report, 249 officials of Bangladesh Bank including its five deputy governors have involvement with the financial scam of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd (BIFC) and International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL).
With the help of these officials of three departments of the central bank, Prashanta Kumar Halder and Major (retd) Mannan embezzled a hefty amount of money which was revealed in a report of a high powered probe committee formed at the directive of the High Court.
Two reports in this regard have already been submitted to the central bank's governor, it said.Tk 3,700 crores were embezzled taking loans from 2 capital market- enlisted financial organizations-BIFC and ILFSL. Out of this, from ILFSL Tk 3,130 crore was taken against the name of PK Halder, who is currently imprisoned in India, and his various organizations.
From BIFC, Major (retd) Abdul Mannan, Secretary General of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, and his organization embezzled Tk 600 crores.
This plundering was going on for several years but the insiders of these organization and the responsible officials of Bangladesh Bank remained silent about the matter, said the report.
Three deputy governors, 6 executive directors, 11 general managers (GMs) and 15 deputy general managers (DGMs) and 124 other officials at various levels who served in the Financial Institutions and Markets Department of Bangladesh Bank from 2009 to 2020 were held responsible in the report.
Besides, a total of 51 people including two deputy governors and executive directors of the Bank and Financial Institutions Inspection Department have been held responsible.
Also name of two deputy governors, eight executive directors, five GMs and a total of 29 officials of the financial institution inspection department came up in this report.
PK Halder was arrested along with five others on May 14 in Kolkata.
According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), he has embezzled around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL, Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance, Tk2,500 crore from Reliance Finance and Tk3,000 crore from People's Leasing.
The amount of swindled money they came to know during the investigation may increase, said sources at the ACC.
According to India's Financial Intelligence Unit, PK Halder had been living in India using a fake identity before the arrest.
In July 2021, the High Court set up a board to reimburse the customers of People's Leasing. The board is responsible for returning the money invested by the customers, recouping loans from borrowers, and keeping the company afloat.


