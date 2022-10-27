Video
Low gas pressure to industries to be resolved: Nasrul

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Special correspondent

Business leaders on Wednesday demanded uninterrupted and quality gas supply to the industries to pave the sector as per government's commitment.
For last few months, the export-oriented industries, especially textile, garment and ceramic manufacturers are desperately persuading the top policymaker to get adequate gas and power supply against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis.  Recently they also discussed the issue with Prime Minister's Energy Adviser.
A group of business leaders, led by President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin made the plea to the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at Agargaon.
"We'll take a move to resolve the local problem in gas supply so that situation doesn't deteriorate," Nasrul told reporters after a meeting with business body leaders adding that the business leaders have complained that industries are not getting gas in adequate
pressure in some particular areas.
On the issue of the business leaders' request for increasing the gas import spending annually by $1.2 billion, Salman F Rahman said the issue does not depend on foreign exchange reserves.
"It's the issue of availability of gas at an affordable price... The global market of gas is not stable. After a fall the price has again gone up," he said.
 FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said the business leaders have placed different options for enhancing gas supply to industries.
"We'll further discuss the issue. We'll all be trying to resolve the problem unitedly," he said.
A group of business leaders, led by President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin, participated in the meeting while.


