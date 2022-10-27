



The meeting will be held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Awami League

President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on next Friday at 4:00 pm.

According to AL insiders, a total of 11 agendas including miscellaneous issue have been fixed by the party to discuss and take decision at the meeting. Leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated bodies are keeping eyes on the meeting and the decisions that will come from the meeting.

The eight organizing secretaries of AL responsible for eight respective division of the country will present their organizational reports to party President Sheikh Hasina and she will evaluate and give directions for the future taking the reports on account, said AL insiders.

Sources said, since, it was announced that the national council of AL would be held in December so party President Sheikh Hasina may fix the date of national council in the meeting. Besides, the announcement of arranging council of important units and some front and associate bodies-Chhatra League, Juba Mahila League, Mahila Awami League, Dhaka North and South city Awami League-may come from the meeting.

On the other hand, BNP's recent movements, next general election and Election Commission's stand, Rangpur city elections and other some important issues including several domestic and international crises will get importance in the meeting.

While talking to the Daily Observer AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Already the party has fixed 11 agendas including miscellaneous to discuss in the working committee meeting. We will discuss the socioeconomic, political and organizational issues. The most important issue to be discussed is that the arranging of national council of Bangladesh Awami League. The date of national council will be finalized on that day. Different preparatory works centring the council will be discussed at the meeting."

Crucial ALCWC meeting tomorrow

"The council of party's all units specially Dhaka North and South city units will be held before the national council and the date of those councils may be set at the meeting. Besides, council date of associate and front bodies may be fixed in the working committee meeting," AFM Nasim added.

Regarding the organizational report AL Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, responsible for the Chattogram Division, said, "We the organizing secretaries will present our organizational reports on the party activities of our respective division. We will highlight the party's organizational situation across the country to the party president through our reports."

"The date of the national council is likely to be decided. But, it is not possible for me to say about the date of councils of the rest organs," he added.

The information of AL's Working Committee meeting was given in a press release signed by the party's Office Secretary Biplab Barua. According to the press release, AL President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested the members of the central executive body of AL to attend the meeting on time by following proper hygiene rules.













