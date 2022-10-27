Dengue: 923 hospitalised, 2 more die     

Two more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh

to 120.

During this period, 923 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Both deaths were reported from Dhaka.

With this, the Dengue death toll from Dhaka rose to 72. The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 36 in Chattogram, at five

in Barishal, at four in Khulna and at three in Mymensingh division. -UNB













