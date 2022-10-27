Video
ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup 2022

Upbeat Tigers, desperate South Africa lock horns today

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022After a hard and fast victory over the Netherlands, the Bangladesh national cricket team is going to take on South Africa today at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney in Australia.
The match will commence at 9:00am (BST).
The Tigers beat the Dutch by nine runs on October 24 after splendid spells from quick trio Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman. To defend 144 runs, Taskin's braces in the very first couple of deliveries actually laid the foundation for the Men in Red and Green, who notched four for 25 while Hasan clinched two for 15. Mustafiz went wicketless but conceded 20 runs only from his four overs. Bangladesh thereby, wrapped-up the Netherlands for 135 runs in the last ball of the game.
Bangladesh, the most unstable side in terms of batting line-up and experiment in every game, are sure to play the game before the game, and are possible to come up with further change in opening pair. They are likely to bring Mehidy Miraz today in the playing eleven in place of Soumya Sarkar, as
whatever the team condition is, the BCB is not interested to drop Nazmul Hossain Shanto. If it happens, the team management will be subject to bring under sword as they are going with Shanto for years, whose scoring limit is 10 to 30 runs but drop Soumya just after couple of games!
Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan, the two most dependable pillars in the batting line-up, need to justify their names in order to bring the match in their fore. Afif Hossain, the little hero with the bat, fought against the Netherlands pairing with Mosaddek Hossain. They need some responsible contributions from Yasir Ali Rabbi and Vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan as well in the mid-overs.
South Africa on the contrary, are surely under pressure after sharing points with Zimbabwe in their first game due to downpour. They are ready to give their best shot today to keep nose above the water although the weather forecast reveals 70% heavy shower throughout the day.
Sharing points however, will make the way of play offs tougher for both the sides, especially for the Proteas as they must need to win all three next matches against India, Pakistan and Netherlands for qualifying to the semifinals.
After the clash against South Africa, the Tigers will take on Zimbabwe on October 30 at the Gabba while the matches against two archrivals India and Pakistan are slated for November 2 and November 6 respectively. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.


