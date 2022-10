Blankets in different colours and sizes have started hitting the local market

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) conducting evictions drive and demolish illegal structures along the bank of Buriganga River at Balirtek of Kamrangirchar in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]