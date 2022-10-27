Downslide  in foreign loans

Bangladesh received foreign loans of US$1.35 billion from various donor countries and organizations in the first 3 months (July-September) of the current financial year 2022-23. This figure is 30.38 per cent less than the same period last year.

In these 3 months of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the donors had written off the loan of $1.94 billion, according to the Economic Relations Department (ERD) sources.

According to sources, Bangladesh received more than $10 billion foreign loans in the last fiscal year 2021-22, breaking all previous records, which was 26 per cent more than the previous year. The huge low-interest loan helped to shore up the economy, which has been strained by the Russia-Ukraine war after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. But that tide in foreign loans is no more, now falling every month.

According to ERD data, the fiscal year 2022-23 began with a jump in foreign credit flows in continuation of the previous fiscal year. In July, the first month of the new fiscal year, nearly $490 million in foreign loans came in, which was 48.50 per cent more than last July. But the second month comes in August and the flow stumbles. Lenders wrote off $376.3 million in loans that month, which was about 23 per cent less than the previous month in July.

The third month, September, came in at $48.49 million. All in all, in the first quarter of the fiscal year, Bangladesh received much less foreign loans than in the first quarter of the last fiscal year.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institution (PRI) said, "Bangladesh's economy, like many countries in the world, is under a lot of pressure due to global reasons. More and more low-interest foreign loans were urgently needed to meet this pressure. But the upside has decreased. The government has to speed up to relieve pressure."

He said, "If we get the IMF loan within two months, our crisis will be over." The trend of reserve reduction will no longer exist."

According to the sources, Japan made the largest withdrawal during the July-September period of the 2022-23 fiscal year, about $460 million. $27.48 million were received from China. Asian Development Bank (ADB) gave $168 million. The World Bank has released $19.21 million. India gave $10.16 million. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has given $2.2 million.

ERD data shows that donor loan-assistance commitments increased during the July-September period. In these 3 months of the fiscal year 2021-22, donors have pledged $94.30 million in loan assistance. $40.50 million has been promised in July-September of this year. As such, the commitment has increased more than 4 times.

The government has paid $52.56 million for the principal and interest of the loan taken earlier during July-September. In the same period last year, interest-principal was paid out at $590 million. As such, the government has to pay 11.5 per cent less in interest-principal payments in these 3 months than the same period last year.

Sources said that in the current fiscal, the government has set a target of receiving a total of $10 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) combined with loans and grants. According to this target, $83 million should be discounted every month. Accordingly, in the first three months at least $249 million was supposed to be released; but till September the amount is lagging behind.

Besides, the foreign loan continues to increase from the fiscal year 2017-18. In the same year, foreign loans jumped from $ 3 billion s to $6.37 billion. Then in the fiscal year 2018-19 the loan was $6.54 billion.

Former caretaker government's financial adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "Bangladesh is in a good position in terms of the ratio of foreign loan to GDP till now." However, in case of taking foreign loans, low interest should be taken. Before embarking on a big mega project, it must be ascertained from where and how it will be financed. Above all, there should be an effort to reduce debt dependence."

