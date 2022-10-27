Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Downslide  in foreign loans

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Mizanur Rahman

Bangladesh received foreign loans of US$1.35 billion from various donor countries and organizations in the first 3 months (July-September) of the current financial year 2022-23. This figure is 30.38 per cent less than the same period last year.
In these 3 months of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the donors had written off the loan of $1.94 billion, according to the Economic Relations Department (ERD) sources.
According to sources, Bangladesh received more than $10 billion foreign loans in the last fiscal year 2021-22, breaking all previous records, which was 26 per cent more than the previous year. The huge low-interest loan helped to shore up the economy, which has been strained by the Russia-Ukraine war after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. But that tide in foreign loans is no more, now falling every month.
According to ERD data, the fiscal year 2022-23 began with a jump in foreign credit flows in continuation of the previous fiscal year. In July,      the first month of the new fiscal year, nearly $490 million in foreign loans came in, which was 48.50 per cent more than last July. But the second month comes in August and the flow stumbles. Lenders wrote off $376.3 million in loans that month, which was about 23 per cent less than the previous month in July.
The third month, September, came in at $48.49 million. All in all, in the first quarter of the fiscal year, Bangladesh received much less foreign loans than in the first quarter of the last fiscal year.
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institution (PRI) said, "Bangladesh's economy, like many countries in the world, is under a lot of pressure due to global reasons. More and more low-interest foreign loans were urgently needed to meet this pressure. But the upside has decreased. The government has to speed up to relieve pressure."
He said, "If we get the IMF loan within two months, our crisis will be over." The trend of reserve reduction will no longer exist."
According to the sources, Japan made the largest withdrawal during the July-September period of the 2022-23 fiscal year, about $460 million. $27.48 million were received from China. Asian Development Bank (ADB) gave $168 million. The World Bank has released $19.21 million. India gave $10.16 million. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has given $2.2 million.
ERD data shows that donor loan-assistance commitments increased during the July-September period. In these 3 months of the fiscal year 2021-22, donors have pledged $94.30 million in loan assistance. $40.50 million has been promised in July-September of this year. As such, the commitment has increased more than 4 times.
The government has paid $52.56 million for the principal and interest of the loan taken earlier during July-September. In the same period last year, interest-principal was paid out at $590 million. As such, the government has to pay 11.5 per cent less in interest-principal payments in these 3 months than the same period last year.
Sources said that in the current fiscal, the government has set a target of receiving a total of $10 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) combined with loans and grants. According to this target, $83 million should be discounted every month. Accordingly, in the first three months at least $249 million was supposed to be released; but till September the amount is lagging behind.
Besides, the foreign loan continues to increase from the fiscal year 2017-18. In the same year, foreign loans jumped from $ 3 billion s to $6.37 billion. Then in the fiscal year 2018-19 the loan was $6.54 billion.
Former caretaker government's financial adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "Bangladesh is in a good position in terms of the ratio of foreign loan to GDP till now." However, in case of taking foreign loans, low interest should be taken. Before embarking on a big mega project, it must be ascertained from where and how it will be financed. Above all, there should be an effort to reduce debt dependence."
Due to Sri Lanka's economic crisis centring to foreign loans, the real position of Bangladesh is being discussed in various circles recently. Economists advise taking loans by assessing mega projects and making sure where the financing of the project will come from.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh very good strategic partner of China: Ambassador Li
BD, Qatar sign MoU to boost defence cooperation
DU VC pleads to PM for Purbachal land allocation at nominal price
Maj Gen Hamidul appointed DGFI chief
ACC will initiate probe against 5 BB deputy governors
Blankets in different colours and sizes have started hitting the local market
Low gas pressure to industries to be resolved: Nasrul
PM to open several dev projects at Payra Seaport today


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft