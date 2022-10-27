Video
Home Miscellaneous

Arrest warrant against Evaly chairman

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A Tribunal of Dhaka issued arrest warrant against Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of e-commerce platform Evaly, in a case filed with Badda Police Station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Judge Ash Shams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal cancelled her bail and issued the arrest warrant.
Her lawyer prayed to court to grant time petition but the court rejected the time prayer. Though the warrant issued on Sunday but it was revealed on Wednesday.
On Sunday the tribunal accepted the charge sheet against Shamima and her husband Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel in the case filed over pocketing Tk 21.62 lakh through digital forgery.
The tribunal fixed January 22 in 2023 for hearing of charges framing against the couple in the case. Earlier on September 19 this year, Sub-Inspector Pradip Kumar Das of Criminal Investigation Department submitted the charge sheet in the case.
The case statement is that Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman, enticed customers to sell its products by publishing false information on social media platforms. Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, a customer from Madhya Badda in the capital, on September 30 last year filed the case with Badda Police Station against the couple and 15-20 unnamed officials of Evaly.
The charge sheet said the complainant paid Tk 28.79 lakh to Evaly through bKash, Nagad, LankaBangla Finance credit card, City Bank Amex credit card, and Brac Bank visa card for its goods from January 1, 2020 to September 1, 2021.
RAB arrested Rassel and Shamima from their flat in the capital's Mohammadpur on September 16 last year after a customer filed a case with Gulshan Police Station over embezzlement. Later, the couple was shown arrested in several cases filed against them with different police stations over embezzling customer's money. Rassel is now behind bars while Shamima was earlier released on bail.


