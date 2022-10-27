Video
Raushan is returning,  leaders , activists ready to welcome her

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Shaikh Shahrukh

Raushan Ershad, the main patron of the Jatiya Party and the leader of the opposition in the Parliament, is scheduled to return home from Thailand on October 29 after treatment.  
On her day of return, the pro-Raushan leaders of the Jatiya Party have planned to arrange a reception. They will accompany Raushan to Gulshan-2 residence in a car procession from the airport.
Sources said that Raushan Ershad will return to Bangladesh at 12:00 noon. At this time, activists will welcome Rowshan by standing with placards on both sides of the road from Kakali to Gulshan-2.  
JP MPs are also scheduled to go to the airport to welcome her. But GM Quader is not sure whether he will go to the airport or not. But there is a hint from the leaders that GM Quader can take a step to break the Raushan standard.
In this context, the general secretary of the party, Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "There is no opportunity to go to welcome Raushan Ershad. Party MPs have written person to person to GM Qader as our parliamentary party leader. Why should we go with GM Qader to welcome her (Raushan Ershad)? She is handling another part.'
It is known that neighboring districts including Dhaka metropolis have been verbally told to welcome Raushan Ershad. Under the banner of Jatiya Party, Youth Solidarity, Chhatra Samaj and Volunteer Party, Jatiya Mahila Party, activists will take position at Gulshan-2 from Shahjalal International Airport. That time, they will welcome Raushan Ershad with flowers.



