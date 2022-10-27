Govt implementing multifaceted schemes to reduce climate risks  in Sundarbans area: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that under the visionary and strong leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is taking and implementing multifaceted effective measures to deal with climate change risks in the Sundarbans coastal region. To protect people's lives during cyclone and tidal surge, the government is creating a green belt through massive afforestation along the coast. So far 2,277 square kilometres of char afforestation has been done in the coastal area.

The Environment Minister said these as chief guest at the national dialogue organized to deal with the harmful effects of climate change in the Sundarbans coastal region on Wednesday at the Parliament Members Club auditorium of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The minister said that under Sundarbans protection, 52 per cent of its area has been declared as a protected area and all types of forest resource extraction has been banned from it. Various activities including declaration of sanctuaries have been taken to protect various wildlife including tigers, deer, dolphins, crocodiles. In addition, projects or programmes related to capacity building of local communities, poverty alleviation and human resource development have been undertaken. 88 ponds including four new have been re-excavated for drinking water for foresters, forest workers and wildlife inside the Sundarbans. The minister said, the government as well as all concerned work together, we will be able to reduce the risk of climate change in the Sundarbans coastal area.

Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, spoke as a special guest at the dialogue held under the chairmanship of Sundarbans and Coast Protection Movement President Nikhil Chandra Bhadra. Mir Mostak Ahmed Rabi, Member of Parliament for Satkhira-2 Constituency, Syeda Rubina Akter and Gloria Jharna Member of Parliament for Reserved Women Constituency and Sharif Jamil, General Secretary of Bangladesh Environment Movement, spoke as panel discussants. The keynote was presented by Mohan Kumar Mondal, Executive Director of Leaders. Representatives of the southwest coastal area, non-government development organizations, donor organizations, researchers, civil society and representatives of the mass media also spoke in the dialogue.













