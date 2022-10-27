Journo Rozina exonerated from case

The detectives did not find any connection against Prothom Alo Senior Reporter Rozina Islam in the case filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.

Morshed Alam Khan, Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted Final Report (FRT) with a prayer to exonerate journo Rozina from the case. On Wednesday General Recording Officer (GRO) Sub Inspector Nizam Uddin Fakir told the Daily Observer about the Final Report.

The hearing on the police report will be held on November 15.

Rozina went to the health ministry in the Secretariat on May 17 last year to perform her professional duties. She was confined in a room of the ministry and her mobile phone was confiscated. At one stage, she fell sick there.













