Ctg NID Forgery For Rohingyas

10 held including 5 EC data operators, 2 Rohingyas, case filed, sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 26: The Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on Tuesday arrested 10 accused of NID forgery for Rohingyas, including five data entry operators of the Election Commission.
CMP DB Sub Inspector Rajib filed a case with Halishahar Police Station against the accused.
The accused were sent to jail on Wednesday, DB Deputy Commissioner Ali Hussain told the Daily Observer.
The accused include, EC's data entry operators, M Nurunnabi, M Mizanur Rhman, Farhadul Islam, Iman Das and Muhammad Kamal. Shamsur Rahman, former Head teacher of Pokkhali Primary School in Cox's Bazar and his colleagues M Nurul Absar and Yasin Arafat. Two others include, M Kamal Hussain and Parvin Akhtar Rohingya.
Ali Hussain said, they were arrested from Halishahar Housing Estate High School with some documents of NID forms.
Accused Shamsu Master was involved with bringing  Rohingyas from a camp in Cox's Bazar and in sending them to Nurul Absar in Halishahr, Ali Hussain said.
The accused did all this in collaboration with the five data entry operators of EC, alleged Ali Hussain.
He alleged that a gang of criminals were involved with making NIDs for Rohingyas.
DB launched a hunt to find out the criminals, Ali Hussain said.
Shamsu lost his job as Head Teacher in 2021 for his alleged involvement with the NID forgery, police said.
The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in Cox's Bazar district filed a case against Shamsur Rahman with Cox's Bazar Police Station in 2021.
 Regional Election Officer of Chattogram M Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that the  accused data entry operations were temporarily appointed  for updating voters' list. He said that he had requested the police to take stern action against them.
In 2019, 11 persons including four EC employees were arrested for their alleged involvement with forgery if NID cards for the  Rohingyas.
At that time, the ACC had seized more than 150 passport application forms from the EC and three passport offices in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, said ACC officials.
The National Identity Registration Wing of the Election Commission said that 15 EC personnel  were involved in providing NID cards to Rohingyas. The EC office has gathered a list of 61 Rohingyas who tried to be voters in 2019.


