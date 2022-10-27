BCL men harass DU student for involvement in left-leaning party

A student of Dhaka University (DU) has brought allegation of night long harassment against two leaders of university's Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as he (victim) is involved in a left-leaning student organisation instead of Chhatra League.

At that time, the alleged Chhatra League men tagged the victim as a member of a banned and anti-government organisation.

The incident took place in Room No 223 of the Ziaur Rahman Hall on Monday night.

Aggrieved student Samir Sadiq is a member of the convening committee of DU branch of Chhatra Federation and a student of Public Administration Department of the 2018-19 session.

The accused are Ahmadullah Ashraf and Rezvi Hasan, Vice-President and Study Circle Affairs Secretary respectively of the hall branch Chhatra League. They are followers of hall unit President Azharul Islam Mamun who is known to be follower of DU branch President Sanjit Chandra Das.

Meanwhile, Sadiq lodged a written complaint with the hall Provost seeking justice in this incident.

In the complaint, Sadiq alleged that Ahmadullah Ashraf and Rezvi Hasan entered his room and started searching his books and phone.













