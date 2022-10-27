Quader asks BNP to shun daydreaming to assume state power

Just by holding two to three rallies, the BNP leaders think that they have come to power, but assuming the state power is not so easy, commenting that Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said in December Awami League will show what the mass of people is.

He made the call while speaking at the triennial conference of Khilgaon Thana and Ward 1, 2, 3 and 75 of Awami League on Khilgaon Model College ground in the capital.

Addressing BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul, Obaidul Quader said that Fakhrul's thinking is such that he has come to power after holding two or three rallies. He said, "We will play on the streets. Game will be played in movements. The game will be played in the month of victory in December. We will play in the next election."

"In December you (BNP leader) can hear the roar of the sea. Just wait, what is crowd you will be shown," Quader added.

At that time, the AL general secretary advised BNP leaders to remove the spectre of the caretaker government and said that this spectre has been banned by the people. The High Court has banned it. Fakhrul is seeing daydream of power. Still haven't seen how much rice is in rice. We will make clear in time, he added.

Quader strongly criticised BNP's comments on the reserve and said that they talk about the reserve. "We have taken the reserves to 48 billion dollars and it is 36 billion dollars now due to global crisis. How much was the reserve of BNP? It was 4.8 billion, not even 5 billion during BNP's time."















