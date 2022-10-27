Help BD meet its energy needs, Momen tells Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday requested Saudi Arabia to help Bangladesh meet its energy needs and explore the possibility of investment in the LNG sector as fraternal gestures.

He made the request when Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

They exchanged views on bilateral issues and the existing and prospective investments including in power and renewable energy sectors and proposals under consideration of Saudi Arabia, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

Ambassador Essa briefed the Minister about coming visit of Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Dhaka in the second week of November.

Momen said that his office was ready to push forward any issue or proposal from the Saudi side so that it could make headway.

On the current energy and oil crisis in view of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that Bangladesh needed Saudi fraternal gesture to meet its energy needs and requested the Ambassador to look into the possibility of Saudi investment in Bangladesh's LNG sector.

Essa said that he would take up the issue with the Saudi stakeholders.

Essa expressed satisfaction over the excellent political, economic, defense, manpower, business, trade and investment ties between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Essa apprised the Foreign Minister about the two-day Saudi-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting to be held in Riyadh beginning October 30.

Momen expressed his all out cooperation to make Saudi Deputy Interior Minister's visit to Dhaka fruitful.

He appreciated the progress and development Saudi Arabia achieved under the leadership Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Momen said that the people of Bangladesh were looking forward to warmly receive the Crown Prince. Welcoming the idea, the Saudi Ambassador underlined the need for Foreign Minister Momen to pay an overdue visit to Saudi Arabia.













