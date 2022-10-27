Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Help BD meet its energy needs, Momen tells Saudi Arabia

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday requested Saudi Arabia to help Bangladesh meet its energy needs and explore the possibility of investment in the LNG sector as fraternal gestures.
He made the request when Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on him at his office.
They exchanged views on bilateral issues and the existing and prospective investments including in power and renewable energy sectors and proposals under consideration of Saudi Arabia, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.
Ambassador Essa briefed the Minister about coming visit of Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Dhaka in the second week of November.
Momen said that his office was ready to push forward any issue or proposal from the Saudi side so that it could make headway.
On the current energy and oil crisis in view of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that Bangladesh needed Saudi fraternal gesture to meet its energy needs and requested the Ambassador to look into the possibility of Saudi investment in Bangladesh's LNG sector.
Essa said that he would take up the issue with the Saudi stakeholders.
Essa expressed satisfaction over the excellent political, economic, defense, manpower, business, trade and investment ties between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.
Ambassador Essa apprised the Foreign Minister about the two-day Saudi-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting to be held in Riyadh beginning October 30.
Momen expressed his all out cooperation to make Saudi Deputy Interior Minister's visit to Dhaka fruitful.
He appreciated the progress and development Saudi Arabia achieved under the leadership Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Momen said that the people of Bangladesh were  looking forward to  warmly receive  the Crown Prince.  Welcoming the idea, the Saudi Ambassador underlined the need for Foreign Minister Momen  to pay an overdue visit to Saudi Arabia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raushan is returning,  leaders , activists ready to welcome her
Govt implementing multifaceted schemes to reduce climate risks  in Sundarbans area: Minister
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders
Journo Rozina exonerated from case
10 held including 5 EC data operators, 2 Rohingyas, case filed, sent to jail
BCL men harass DU student for involvement in left-leaning party
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurates Ordnance Museum Complex
Quader asks BNP to shun daydreaming to assume state power


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft