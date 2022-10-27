All countries facing challenges for Russia-Ukrain war, C-19, climate change, says Kamal at AIIB meet

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said all countries are currently facing enormous challenges, most of which are caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and global warming.

The Finance Minister virtually said this at the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Wednesday.

Referring to this annual meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB as very important, the Minister said that the main issue of the meeting is 'financing infrastructure in a crisis-prone world' is very timely and significant. Because the global community, from developed to developing countries, is currently facing enormous challenges, most of which stem from the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, global warming, etc.

The Finance Minister thanked AIIB by referring to its recent budget support and vaccine support.

He said that under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh government has efficiently dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy is returning to its previous consistency with a GDP growth of 7.25 per cent in the last fiscal year. Bangladesh is on the path of development by taking into account the current ongoing challenges. Bangladesh aims to become a developing country by 2026 and an upper-middle income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041. To achieve these goals, investment in Bangladesh's socio-economic and physical infrastructure requires the support of all development partners, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The Minister also said that for the sake of humanity, the welfare of mankind should be ensured by bringing the world economy back to normal. World leaders must come forward to normalize the world economy.

The meeting was also addressed by - Governor of China Kun Liu, Governor of Ghana Ken Ofori-Atta, Governor of India Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Governor of Singapore Indrani Raja, Governor of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodzayev, Acting Alternate Governor of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli, Acting Alternate Governor of Germany Rudiger Von Kleist, New Zealand's interim substitute Nathalie Labuschagne and Spain's Interim Governor Leonardo Rodriguez Garcia.











