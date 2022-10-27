Video
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:44 PM
BFIU gets 3-month to bring back money

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday allowed the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to sign an agreement with 10 countries to bringing back the laundered money and ordered to complete its task within three months.
The BFIU will sign a mutual agreement with 10 countries for obtaining information and proof required to recover black money stashed abroad.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order following a petition filed by BFIU seeking three months for mutual agreement.
On Tuesday, BFIU submitted a report where it sought time to sign agreements with total of 10 countries to exchange information, evidence and other necessary assistance to recover laundered money.
The countries are US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Switzerland, Thailand and Hong Kong- China.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the state, while Adv Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The report said that "BFIU has asked Bangladesh Bank (BB) to recruit manpower for the proposed 'Research Cell' which will help in identifying money launderers and recovering the money". According to the report, the recruitment process is currently ongoing.


