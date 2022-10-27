Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Outstanding' Hummels keeps Haaland quiet as Dortmund reach last 16

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

DORTMUND, OCT 26: Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic praised defender Mats Hummels for keeping former teammate Erling Haaland quiet after the German side drew 0-0 with Manchester City on Tuesday to qualify for the Champions League last 16.
Dortmund booked their place in the knockout phase with a battling point, although needed a second-half penalty save by Gregor Kobel from Riyad Mahrez.
"Mats Hummels was outstanding," said Terzic, after the centre-back intervened several times to keep Haaland under control.
Haaland was substituted at half-time with what coach Pep Guardiola said was a "knock".
Kobel's penalty stop was the only moment of note in the second half, as Dortmund qualified and City won Group G.
"We defended consistently and cleanly until the end," added Terzic.
"We allowed very few scoring chances, luckily Gregor Kobel was on duty to stop the penalty.
"It was a very united team performance. That goes for all five games in the Champions League, so we deserve to be in the knockout stages."
Despite his heroics, Kobel was unaware Dortmund had made it into the last 16 for the seventh time in nine years, asking TV reporters: "Is it certain we are through?"
Premier League champions City sit three points clear of Dortmund in Group G and are confirmed as group winners due to their superior head-to-head record.
With City already qualified for the last 16, Guardiola rotated his starting line-up, with Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and goalkeeper Ederson among the substitutes, giving former Arminia Bielefeld 'keeper Stefan Ortega his debut.
Guardiola said that Haaland, playing in front of Dortmund's yellow wall for the first time since making the move to City in the summer, had picked up a knock in the latter stages of the first half and needed to be taken off.
"Erling took a knock, but was running normally again (after the game). We'll see how that turns out," Guardiola told AFP subsidiary SID.
- Dortmund miss early chances -
Sevilla's 3-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday left Dortmund only needing a draw to qualify.
The teenage duo of Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko had several first-half chances to give Dortmund the lead, but it was City who had the best opportunity of the match.
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, standing in for the suspended Salih Ozcan, struggled with City's pace on the counter and gave away a clear spot-kick in the 56th minute for bringing down Mahrez.
The Algerian struck the penalty solidly but Swiss 'keeper Kobel got both palms on the ball to keep City scoreless.
In the closing stages, both sides appeared content to share the honours, eliminating Sevilla and Copenhagen.
Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham said his side's performance against "one of the best teams in the world" showed the home team could go far in the tournament.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Outstanding' Hummels keeps Haaland quiet as Dortmund reach last 16
PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16
Hashan Tillakaratne joins Bangladesh women's team as head coach
Positive vibe all around as Tiger sniff a chance against SA
Sheikh Kamal National 'B' Chess Championship begins today
Cute Premier Handball League rolls Tuesday
Bangladesh looking for a 'hero' against South Africa
Ireland shock England as New Zealand suffer T20 World Cup washout


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft