Thursday, 27 October, 2022
Hashan Tillakaratne joins Bangladesh women's team as head coach

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's present women's Head Coach Hashan Tillakaratne is all set to resign from his existing post and will take up the new assignment with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
This was confirmed by Shafiul Alam Chowdhry (Nadel), the chairman of the women's wing of the BCB.
Speaking exclusively from Dhaka on Wednesday evening, he said, "Yes,we have hired his services as a head coach for our women's cricket team. He has been sounded to take up this job on a two-year contract".
"We hope to welcome him in the first week of November. His first assignment will be against the New Zealand team. Our women's team will be leaving for New Zealand to play the first bilateral series. This will be the first series of the new FTP ", he added.
Incidentally, the 55-year-old former wicket-keeper and batter will be the third Sri Lankan for the coaching role with the Bangladesh team. Former off-spinner Rangana Herath is the spin bowling coach for the men's team and is with the men's team in Australia for the World Cup. Former fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake (now holidaying in Sri Lanka) is attached with the High performance Centre (HPC) in Bangladesh.





