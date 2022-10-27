Sheikh Kamal National 'B' Chess Championship begins today

Sheikh Kamal National 'B' Chess Championship, begins from on Thursday at Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) hall-room.

Different divisions, districts, organizations, forces, universities across the country, Grandmaster of last year's national chess final, other ranked players, national junior and girls under-20 champions and 2100 + rated chess players will participate in this competition, sponsored by the Abul Khair Group and organised by BCF.

The event will be held in eleven round Swiss-League system. Top nine players of this championship will get an opportunity to participate in the Bangabandhu 47th National Chess Championship.

Country's five Grand Masters Enamul Hossain Razib, Ziaur Rahman, Niaz Murshed, Molla Abdullah Al Rakib and Reefat Bin Sattar have been invited to participate in this tournament directly. -BSS













