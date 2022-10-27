

Cute Premier Handball League rolls Tuesday

Holding runner-up Arambagh Krira Sangha will meet Jurain Janata Club in the opening match in the afternoon.

The event is rolling after an interval of about four years. The previous edition of the event was played in 2018 and before that, it was played in 2014. The federation's League Committee secretary M Jahangir said that they tried to arrange the event in 2020, but was not successful due to the pandemic then.

In 2018, Quantum Method was promoted to the league from the first division and the team surprised all by clinching the champion trophy in its first mission. A total of nine teams will contest this year as the defending champion Quantum team is not playing.

League committee secretary M Jahangir said, "It is a nine-team event this year as the defending champion Quantum team will not play this time. There will not be any relegation from the Premier League for the same reason."

Regarding the Quantum team, he said, "We don't know any specific reason behind the team's absence in the event. But we heard that they had not maintained any of their sporting teams after the COVID-19 spread out. We tried contacting them and none responded."

He added, "We are letting teams play two foreign players in a match. As per as I learned, most of the foreigners will be from India."

The Premier Division Handball is arranged by the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and sponsored by Cute Cosmetics, a sister concern of Mousumi Industries Ltd.

In this regard, a press meet was held on the BHF Premises on Wednesday. Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur, Chairman of Mousumi Industries Limited Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol and other officials were there.













