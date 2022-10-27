ECP asks SC to set aside orders ‘favouring’ Imran    

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking to set aside different high courts' orders in favour of PTI leaders, including Chairman Imran Khan, who had challenged contempt notices issued by the commission.

Moved through Advocate Sajeel Sheryar Swati, a set of six ECP petitions pleaded before the court that ever since the high courts granted interim relief to PTI leaders by allowing the ECP to continue hearing the matter but not pass any final order till the outcome of the petitions, PTI leaders were avoiding appearance before the ECP. Besides, the high courts' orders which restrained the ECP from taking adverse action against PTI leaders had effectively brought the commission at a standstill. Earlier on Oct 13, the ECP had approached the Supreme Court seeking to consolidate and transfer all six challenges pending before different high courts to its contempt notice against PTI leaders instead of defending the commission's stance for the issuance of the contempt charges against PTI leaders in different high courts. -DAWN

