Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:42 PM
Kharge takes charge as Indian National Congress president

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: The newly elected President of Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge took charge of the post at a ceremony at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here on Wednesday.
Kharge, an octogenarian leader of the party and a former minister, was elected in the party's top post on October 19 by a landslide after defeating party's another stalwart Shashi Tharoor. He became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.
Former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP, Rahul Gandhi, party's General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and all Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, among others, attended the ceremony.
Addressing party workers as the chief for the first time, Kharge said, "It's an emotional moment for me as the son of a labourer, a common Congress worker, has taken over as chief of the Congress party. I thank you all for this honour."     -BSS


