Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine, stand up to China

New UK premier assures Zelensky that UK support to Kiev will remain unchanged

WASHINGTON, Oct 26: US President Joe Biden and Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in talks Tuesday to work together to support Ukraine and stand up to China, the White House said.

They spoke for the first time hours after Sunak became Britain's third prime minister this year, inheriting an economic crisis following the resignation of Liz Truss after a mere 49-day tenure.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the "special relationship" that exists between the United States and Britain, and said they would work together to advance global security and prosperity, the White House said in a read-out of the conversation.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression," the statement said of the war triggered by the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor in February.

The White House said Biden and Sunak also agreed to "address the challenges posed by China," which Washington has identified as its top geopolitical and economic rival on the world stage today.

Meanwhile, The United Kingdom's newly appointed prime minister, Rishi Sunak, held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday to assure him that London's support to Kiev will remain at the same level during his tenure. -AFP, TASS





