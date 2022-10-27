Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 October, 2022, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine, stand up to China

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

New UK premier assures Zelensky that UK support to Kiev will remain unchanged
WASHINGTON, Oct 26: US President Joe Biden and Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in talks Tuesday to work together to support Ukraine and stand up to China, the White House said.
They spoke for the first time hours after Sunak became Britain's third prime minister this year, inheriting an economic crisis following the resignation of Liz Truss after a mere 49-day tenure.
The two leaders also reaffirmed the "special relationship" that exists between the United States and Britain, and said they would work together to advance global security and prosperity, the White House said in a read-out of the conversation.
"The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression," the statement said of the war triggered by the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor in February.
The White House said Biden and Sunak also agreed to "address the challenges posed by China," which Washington has identified as its top geopolitical and economic rival on the world stage today.
Meanwhile, The United Kingdom's newly appointed prime minister, Rishi Sunak, held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday to assure him that London's support to Kiev will remain at the same level during his tenure.     -AFP, TASS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden warns Russia any nuclear attack would be ‘incredibly serious mistake’
Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine, stand up to China
New UK PM Sunak unveils top team as historic tenure begins
‘Dirty bomb’ warning fits Russia record of deception: NATO chief
Imran to be allowed to protest in Islamabad within parameters: Kaira
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli raid
Rishi Sunak takes over as youngest British leader in more than 200yrs
World welcomes Rishi Sunak as new UK PM


Latest News
44 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Shakib unfazed by big margin defeat to South Africa
School boy killed in Tangail road mishap
US opens new commercial service office in Dhaka
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Transport owners call strike in Rangpur for Friday, Saturday
Snake bite kills snake charmer in Rajshahi
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Feni
Monetary reserve being used for people’s welfare: PM
BCCI announces equal fee for men and women cricketers
Most Read News
UN satellite analysis tracks Ukraine cultural damage
Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration
'No Hawa Bhaban, Development Wing at PMO to share your profits with'
Arrest warrant against evaly chief Shamima in DSA case
Major General Hamidul Huque made DGFI chief
Bangkok police nab 200 tourists in bar drugs bust
BSMMU's test reports now available online
Rohingya youth shot dead at Ukhiya camp
HSBC, DHL ink deal to support local BD students
2 killed, 12 injured as bus hits truck from behind
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft