Elderly woman tied to tree, tortured in Natore

GURUDASPUR (NATORE), Oct 26: An octogenarian woman, Kulsum, 80, was mercilessly beaten tying to a tree allegedly by her neighbours at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district on Tuesday night.

Gurudaspur Police Station Officer in-Charge Abdul Matin told this correspondent Ratan and Ujjal allegedly tortured Kulsum tying her with a coconut tree claiming that she had an illicit affair with her son-in-law Abul Kashem.

On information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman and her son-in-law.