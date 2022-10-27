Video
Elderly woman tied to tree, tortured in Natore

Published : Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR (NATORE), Oct 26: An octogenarian woman, Kulsum, 80, was mercilessly beaten tying to a tree allegedly by her neighbours at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore district on Tuesday night.
Gurudaspur Police Station Officer in-Charge Abdul Matin told this correspondent Ratan and Ujjal allegedly tortured Kulsum tying her with a coconut tree claiming that she had an illicit affair with her son-in-law Abul Kashem.
On information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman and her son-in-law.



