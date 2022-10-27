VC calls to portray Begum Rokeya Univ positively

RANGPUR, Oct 26: Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Md. Hasibur Rashid on Wednesday called upon the media workers to portray the university positively.

"Media is the mirror of the society," he said and urged the journalists working on the campus to continue their responsible role in providing objective news about the university where the session congestion has already been resolved.

Professor Rashid said this while addressing at a function organized in celebration of the ninth foundation day of the Begum Rokeya University Journalists' Association (BRUJA) at the campus as chief guest.

Registrar of BRUR Engineer Md. Alamgir Chowdhury, Director (In-charge) of the Office of the Student Affairs Md. Nuruzzaman Khan, Director of the Office of External Affairs Md. Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Dr. Md Nazrul Islam, its Assistant Professor Mohd Mahamudul Haque, Deputy Director of the Public Relations, Information and Publication Division Mohammad Ali, General Secretary of BRUJA Ivan Chowdhury, its Treasurer Shipon Talukder, Office Secretary Rudra Mahmud Joy, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abu Sayed Jani, among others, were present. BSS



